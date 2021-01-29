University Hospitals discovers UK COVID-19 variant in Northeast Ohio patient samples

University Hospitals discovers UK COVID-19 variant in Northeast Ohio patient samples
These variants are known to spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain, but it’s not yet clear how. (Source: CNN)
By Avery Williams | January 29, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:17 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced several of the emerging coronavirus variants, including the UK variant, were found in samples from Northeast Ohio patients.

University Hospitals said Friday that variants are found in samples going back to Dec. 2020.

Test analysis suggests that the variants make up a low proportion of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio, University Hospitals said.

[ RELATED: UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly ]

University Hospitals’ Department of Pathology’s Translational Laboratory conducted the testing, according to a statement.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.