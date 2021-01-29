Westlake’s Hyland Software lays off 140 workers, announces new jobs overseas

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hyland Software, a Westlake-based company with an international footprint, is laying off roughly 140 employees while adding twice that number of jobs overseas.
After multiple sources came forward to 19 News, the company released the following statement, absent of specific details on the cuts:
Hyland is in the midst of a multi-year strategic initiative to build a cloud-first platform for the future while supporting our customers’ success today. A component of this strategy is to hire more than 300 additional technologists and increase our overall employee count by 15 percent in 2021. As we focus on innovating our platform and strategically expanding our global footprint, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate some positions on our current Product Delivery team. We are providing affected employees with assistance in their transitions.
19 News sources within the company have provided details on the condition of anonymity.
“The company is in the best financial position they ever have been. They terminated us in a 90 second webinar then locked us out of our computers instantly. Inhumane,” one of them said. “A lot of people are hurting right now, it’s sad to see.”
Another told 19 News, “I was one of employees let go after nearly a decade of service. The recorded webinar was callous and heartbreaking. It was literally 30 seconds long with no reasoning.”
19 News has also obtained an email that was sent to employees after the layoffs.
“As you know, we have a great deal of work to do as we urgently pursue our vision to advance as a cloud-first content services provider,” wrote CEO Bill Priemer, who outlined a three-part “capacity-building” strategy.
“The first part involved hiring more than 300 new people into our Product Delivery organization. May of these hires will join our colleagues in India and Poland with the goal of expanding our global footprint,” he said.
A spokesperson for the City of Westlake said officials just learned of the news on Thursday and was looking into the impact it could have locally.
The city released the following statement:
The City of Westlake has been told by Hyland Software that the company is in the middle of a restructure but is doing well overall. The city extends best wishes to the employees who were informed that their jobs would be eliminated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.