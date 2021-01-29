Winter weather watch: Tracking a weekend snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chill hangs in the air today, the final Friday of January. You can blame the single digit temperatures, but some responsibility lies upon inclement weather.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team issued WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday due to incoming snow and rain.
A great majority of our area will enjoy partly sunny skies and dry weather today.
Little to no accumulation is expected during Friday’s light lake effect snows.
Ashtabula County may see a trace, Jeff said.
There are no accidents or delays, Jamie said.
She’ll update you on an overnight construction closure for bridge work.
