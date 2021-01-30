Akron Public Schools preparing to vaccinate teachers, staff next week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools is first on the list to start getting staff vaccinated next week.
The good news is 90 percent of Akron Public School employees have opted to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the bad news; they won’t all be able to get it, at least not next week.
“We don’t have our plans nailed down yet, and the logistics are going to really depend upon how many vaccines we have to give out,” said Mark Williamson, Marketing and Communications Director at APS. “It would be nice if it had a little more rhyme or reason to it, but we certainly understand how this all works. We’ve been living with it for 11 months now, and we’ve gotten used to changing plans. We’re pretty flexible now.”
Williamson says right now they are looking at having employees inoculated at their administration building.
“We are trying to decide now if we can do it all in one building; how long will that take? Do we do two buildings, so it’s quicker, but we spread ourselves a little more thinly geographically,” explained Williamson. “These are all the things we have to work out with children’s hospital before we decide when and where we do this, but it will be sometime next week we know that.”
Right now, they are expecting 780 initial doses for 3,000 faculty members. They are still deciding which staff members will receive the first doses.
“Well, that’s what we’re in the middle of talking with the experts at the hospital and public health department about, like, what is the best way to do this since we’re not gonna be able to do everybody all at once.”
Akron students have been fully remote since last March. Even when they go back in person after the vaccinations are complete, students will have the option to continue learning remotely.
“My guess is we’re gonna be somewhere around 50-50, 55-45 with how many kids wanna come back and how many wanna stay home and learn I think it’s gonna be pretty close to even,” Williamson said.
The governor’s goal was to have kids back to school March 1st, but Williamson highly doubts that will happen unless they somehow get more doses of the vaccine sooner. Right now, he’s hoping they’ll be able to go back in person, maybe the second or third week in March.
