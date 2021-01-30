Cavs blitzed in New York

Cavs blitzed in New York
New York Knicks'Immanuel Quickley, center, is congratulated by Obi Toppin, left, and Nerlens Noel after a 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP) (Source: Elsa)
By Chris Dellecese | January 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers’ 2-game road trip is off to a tough start.

Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley exploded for 25 points as New York routed the Cavs 102-81 at Madison Square Garden Friday.

R.J. Barrett added 24 for the Knicks who held the Cavs to 34 percent shooting and built a 14-point halftime lead.

The Cavs cut the lead to 4 in the 3rd period but would get no closer.

Darius Garland scored a team-high 24 points for Cleveland but Larry Nance Jr., returning from injury, struggled with just 2 points on 1-for-9 shooting.

The Cavs fall to 9-10 on the season and will continue the road trip Sunday in Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.