2 charged with felony assault after loudly protesting outside Town Hall

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - In the summer of 2020, Sydney Yahner and Josiah Douglas protested outside of the bar Town Hall in Ohio City.
“The cause was speaking out against racists, sexist and misogynistic business practices,” said Yahner.
According to a police report, an employee of Town Hall suffered hearing loss after protesters made their case loudly using megaphones.
Now, a grand jury has indicted Yahner and Douglas on felony assault charges.
Their lawyer Peter Pattakos says there’s more to the story.
“The police saw everything that happened here and did not see any reason to intervene,” said Pattakos.
Pattakos insists that his clients were never closer than 5 feet from the victim, and says it’s only a matter of time before the evidence proves their innocence.
“They don’t want these protests to happen. Their protests are inconvenient to their business,” said Pattakos. “We understand, but the way to deal with that is not to file false accusations against someone.”
The victim said the megaphones caused such severe pain to her ears that she had to seek out medical attention, according to the police report.
To be fair, our team went by Town Hall. The door was locked and no one answered.
We called the establishment, and were asked to leave contact information but have not yet heard back.
We also reached out to the prosecutor’s office, but Prosecutor Michael O’Malley was not available.
“Anyone may disagree with what my clients or any given protesters are protesting about, but what is really important here is that the right to protest be upheld,” said Pattakos.
A pre-trial date has been set for early February.
