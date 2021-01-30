Cleveland man arrested after shooting up bar seen in The Drew Carey Show before crashing patron’s car in getaway attempt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 39-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after shooting up Murphy’s Law on Memphis Avenue on Wednesday night.
Murphy’s Law is best known as the bar that was seen on The Drew Carey Show that was fictionally called “Warsaw Tavern.”
Police said officers were called to the bar at 9:51 p.m. for a man covered in blood firing shots.
As officers pulled up to the scene, they were flagged down by a man pointing to a gray GMC Terrain while shouting, “Stop that man! He was shooting!” according to police.
Officers yelled at the driver, later identified as Eric Gettings, to get out of the car, police said.
However, Gettings drove off onto Memphis Avenue and led officers in a pursuit with their lights and sirens on, according to police.
Police said Gettings failed to navigate the turn onto Park Drive near West 49th Street for “no apparent reason,” jumped the curb, continued straight, and crashed.
Officers got out of their cruiser, took cover behind trees, drew their weapons, and told Gettings to show them his hands, police said.
Gettings refused to comply and took off running through Brookside Park where he was eventually taken down to the ground and put in handcuffs without further incident, according to police.
When the officers saw his clothes were “saturated in blood” and suffered a wound in the left side of his chest, they gave first aid before EMS arrived to take him to MetroHealth Hospital, police said.
Police said witnesses told officers Gettings was asked to leave the bar after a fight and returned a short time later with a gun.
Gettings fired two shots into the bar’s ceiling before walking up to a patron with the gun in his hand demanding his car keys, taking them, and driving off, police said.
Police confirmed no one in the bar other than Gettings was hurt after he suffered a facial laceration when he was pushed down during the fight.
A 9mm gun was found in the GMC when officers returned to the crash process the scene, police said.
Police later learned Gettings was in stable condition and the wound in his chest was consistent with a stabbing.
Gettings was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, shooting into a habitation, resisting arrest, felony fleeing, and eluding.
