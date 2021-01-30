Cleveland Police search for 49-year-old man missing since March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 49-year-old Lee Roy King Jr., who has been missing since March 20, 2020.
King is 6′ tall, 180 pounds, has brown hair he may shave off, and brown eyes.
Police said he is known to frequent the following areas:
- Public Square
- East 21st Street and Lakeside Avenue
- East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue
- Cleveland’s West Side
Call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.