Cleveland Police search for 24-year-old man missing since Tuesday

Jamell Florence (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community to help find missing 24-year-old Jamell Florence, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Florence is 5′11″ tall, 185 pounds, has brown hair cut in a fade, brown eyes, and goes by JmelFlo.

Police said he frequents the following areas:

  • Ambleside Drive and Cedar Glen Parkway
  • Broadway Avenue and E. 141st Street
  • Van Aken Boulevard and Lee Road
  • Maple Heights
  • Shaker Heights

Call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Jamell Florence (Source: Cleveland Police)
Jamell Florence (Source: Cleveland Police)

