Cleveland Police search for 24-year-old man missing since Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community to help find missing 24-year-old Jamell Florence, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Florence is 5′11″ tall, 185 pounds, has brown hair cut in a fade, brown eyes, and goes by JmelFlo.
Police said he frequents the following areas:
- Ambleside Drive and Cedar Glen Parkway
- Broadway Avenue and E. 141st Street
- Van Aken Boulevard and Lee Road
- Maple Heights
- Shaker Heights
Call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
