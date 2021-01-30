Covid-19 vaccine: how important is timing for second dose?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re getting a two-dose coronavirus vaccine, timing is everything.
So how much wiggle room do you have when it comes to getting the second dose?
The CDC says you should get that shot in three to four weeks.
But if you miss that window, experts say up to six weeks later is okay and still effective.
“In those circumstances, the second dose may be given up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, told CNN.
She says side effects have been mild to moderate.
“These symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working,” Walensky said.
The CDC says a small number of people have had more severe side effects.
The CDC says you should not get the Covid-19 vaccine if you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction to any ingredient in the vaccines.
You can find a list of the ingredients on the CDC’s website here.
