East Cleveland police pursuit ends when fleeing vehicle crashes into pole (photos)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men are in custody after an East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash.
East Cleveland police told 19 News the pursuit began when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was traveling without a license plate.
Police said the chase ended when the suspect vehicle stuck a pole.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 131st Street and Coit Avenue in front of the The National Acme Co. building, police said.
Police said three men fled the vehicle and were later caught by officers.
One man was injured. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital.
Officers found two loaded guns during their preliminary investigation, police said.
This is the second East Cleveland police pursuit to end in a crash on Saturday. One person died just after midnight when a chase ended in a fiery crash.
