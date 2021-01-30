1 killed after car crashes, catches fire amid East Cleveland police chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A person is dead after a East Cleveland police pursuit led to a fatal crash, Cleveland police said.
The pursuit began around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday near a Marathon Gas Station in East Cleveland.
East Cleveland police said they pursued the car as apart of a drug investigation.
Police chased the car to E. 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to an official statement. The car chase ended when the suspect crashed into a tree.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle burst into flames following the crash. Body camera footage shows East Cleveland officers pulling the driver from the car.
Video shows the suspect, identified by police as Ryan Pete Lavell Clemmons, bleeding from the head.
Below is a section of a statement from East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner:
“Officers could be heard on body-camera multiple times asking the driver if anyone else was in the car. Officers attempted to clear the vehicle to see if anyone else was inside, yet they were unable to do so because of the fire.”
There was a passenger inside the vehicle. They died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire, East Cleveland police said.
Police haven’t released the identity of the deceased.
Officers found two loaded firearms in Clemmons’ possession, according to an official statement.
He’s currently charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, but East Cleveland police said other charges are likely.
Cleveland police assisted East Cleveland police during this investigation.
No East Cleveland police officers were injured amid this incident, police said.
