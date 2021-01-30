Man shot by law enforcement at Cleveland WalMart indicted on federal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury in Cleveland has indicted a Pennsylvania man after a December shooting incident at a Cleveland WalMart.
Dewayne Taylor, 31, was charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding or interfering with federal law enforcement officer; using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Members of a US Marshals fugitive task force were searching for Taylor on December 11 after receiving information that he was at a Cleveland WalMart.
Taylor was wanted in Pennsylvania for a parole violation, according to the release.
During an attempt to arrest Taylor, he noticed officials and got into his vehicle.
He pointed a firearm at one of the members of law enforcement, and, in response, members of the task force fired at Taylor, striking him in the shoulder, the release said.
Taylor was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Taylor is prohibited, according to the DOJ, from possessing a firearm because he has previously been convicted on charges for his role in a burglary in Dauphin County Pennsylvania.
