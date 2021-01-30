19 News Troubleshooters get results for young mother who had no water or heat in her apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Troubleshooter got results in 24 hours for a Cleveland mother desperate to keep her children safe and warm.
23-year-old Antoinette Gough has lived at the Boardwalk Apartments on the East Side in Glenville since the pandemic began. But she told 19 News she’s concerned about the health and safety of her two small boys because she had no running water, no heat, and mice were in the walls and making holes into her apartment.
But just one day after telling her story to Troubleshooter and Reporter Ronnie Duncan, another greater Cleveland area woman reached out to Gough and delivered her a heater for her apartment that can warm up to 500 square feet. Miranda Polito says her parents always told her, “It costs zero dollars to be a decent person, to be a good person. I wasn’t looking for recognition; I was just trying to do the right thing and help a mom.”
Gough tells 19 News she is beyond thankful for Polito’s generosity, “Yeah, it was great. Miranda was her name; she had helped me out with a space heater, heating up the house good.”
Polito says, “She was really thankful. When I saw her story and the interview with Ms. Gough, I just thought to myself; this is unacceptable. This is awful. Somebody needs to help this woman.”
But according to Gough, her concerns expressed to management about the problems seemed to fall on deaf ears. Instead of fixing the issues, the management ignored her concerns; she says, “It’s really hurtful people have to live like that and try to get up everyday and do the best they can for their family. When you’re dealing with management thinking you’re going to get compassion and understanding, and asking what can you do to fix the problem - and when I see management they give me, why don’t you just go ahead and move. Where am I going to go during a pandemic?”
Gough says the 19 News Troubleshooter report also had her water on and in working order just one day later, and inspectors came to the apartment to try and figure out the problem with the heat. Now she’s also hoping they will try and address the mice problem.
“Thank you for being a great news team and leaders in our community,” Gough said.
The Cleveland woman says her neighbors are thanking her for speaking up about the problems, and they are hoping their issues will be addressed because it’s been made public as well.
Troubleshooter Ronnie Duncan tried to contact the apartment management but received no response, so he reached out to Councilman Kevin Cornwell, who represents that area of Cleveland, and the councilman said he was appalled by what he was hearing and what this young mother was going through and he plans to take action. So stay tuned.
