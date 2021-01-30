19 News Troubleshooters get results for young mother who had no water or heat in her apartment

But according to Gough, her concerns expressed to management about the problems seemed to fall on deaf ears. Instead of fixing the issues, the management ignored her concerns; she says, “It’s really hurtful people have to live like that and try to get up everyday and do the best they can for their family. When you’re dealing with management thinking you’re going to get compassion and understanding, and asking what can you do to fix the problem - and when I see management they give me, why don’t you just go ahead and move. Where am I going to go during a pandemic?”