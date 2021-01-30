No new deaths, child among 140 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 218 citywide.
There were 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,515 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day increase of single-day increase of 64 COVID-19 deaths and 4,874 new cases.
As of Jan. 29, there are 775,353 confirmed cases and 9,861 confirmed fatalities throughout the state
Health officials reported more than 25.8 million cases and 435,089 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.