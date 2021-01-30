Ohio releases Lead Advisory Committee’s final report

Ohio releases Lead Advisory Committee’s final report
Lead poisoning is a serious concern for young children. (Source: WTOC)
By Avery Williams | January 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released the Lead Advisory Committee’s final report on Saturday after experts spent over a year researching ways to tackle Ohio’s lead problem.

[ Study says children in Northeast Ohio at high risk for lead poisoning ]

DeWine said the report outlines 21 recommendations that address education and outreach, data collection and data sharing, lead hazard control, and workforce.

[CLICK HERE TO READ THE REPORT]

Members includes professionals in public health, medicine, housing, construction trades, and state and local governments, according to a press release.

Their task? Finding ways to prevent and treat lead poisoning and guide the state in its approach to lead hazards.

“Every child deserves to live up to his or her full potential, but too many children’s opportunities and dreams are stifled by lead poisoning,” DeWine said in a press release.

The advisory committee was formed in late 2019.

[ Study: Lead poisoning can impact children well into adulthood ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.