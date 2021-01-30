Ohio reports single-day increase of 51 COVID-19 deaths and 4,191 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 11,121 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 892,781 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 4,191 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 51 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 114,131 total cases and 1,214 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 46,135 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 6,682 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
