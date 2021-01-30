Snow parking ban issued for multiple Northeast Ohio communities

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - As a threat of snow nears Northeast Ohio, officials are placing parking bans on city streets. This allows crews to clean and clear the roadways for travelers.
Here is a list of communities with snow parking bans:
- Jackson Township - begins at 1 a.m. on Sunday and stands through 1 a.m. on Monday
- Village of Mogadore - begins at 11 p.m. on Saturday (if forecasted snow hits) and stands through 3 p.m. on Monday
- Plain Township - begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday and stands through 7 p.m. on Monday
Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties. It begins Saturday night and is active through Sunday.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.