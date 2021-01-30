Snow parking ban issued for multiple Northeast Ohio communities

Snow parking ban issued for multiple Northeast Ohio communities
By Rachel Vadaj | January 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 2:03 PM

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - As a threat of snow nears Northeast Ohio, officials are placing parking bans on city streets. This allows crews to clean and clear the roadways for travelers.

Here is a list of communities with snow parking bans:

  • Jackson Township - begins at 1 a.m. on Sunday and stands through 1 a.m. on Monday

  • Village of Mogadore - begins at 11 p.m. on Saturday (if forecasted snow hits) and stands through 3 p.m. on Monday
  • Plain Township - begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday and stands through 7 p.m. on Monday

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties. It begins Saturday night and is active through Sunday.

