Theft suspect wanted for breaking into Cleveland 7-Eleven by throwing large rock through glass door

By Rachel Vadaj | January 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 7:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into a seven-11 by throwing a large rock through the glass door.

Police said the suspect then stole a red McLane tote filled with cigarettes before leaving the store.

This breaking and entering and theft happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 22 at 4075 Rocky River Rd.

The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect:

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on these crimes.

