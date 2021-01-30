Theft suspect wanted for breaking into Cleveland 7-Eleven by throwing large rock through glass door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into a seven-11 by throwing a large rock through the glass door.
Police said the suspect then stole a red McLane tote filled with cigarettes before leaving the store.
This breaking and entering and theft happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 22 at 4075 Rocky River Rd.
The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect:
Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on these crimes.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.