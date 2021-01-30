4,000 Veterans to be vaccinated by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System at weekend clinics

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Healthcare System the Department of Veterans Affairs is leading an initiate to bring the vaccine closer to our Veterans.
Navy Veteran Bill Mosley said he feels honored to get this chance.
“I’m tired of staying home all the time. I don’t wanna worry about going out and getting sick,” Mosley said.
The VA is currently scheduling Veterans to receive their vaccines by appointment only at the Akron VA Clinic or the Cleveland VA Medical Center.
These two locations provide an one option that’s within an hour or so of most VA patients.
VA Spokesperson Kristen Parker said their mission is to be a shoulder for these Veterans, especially during the pandemic.
“This our chance to give them a little bit of hope in such trying times,” Parker said.
After this weekend’s clinics, VA will have provided more than 13,000 first doses since vaccinations began in mid-Dec.
Parker said she wants Veterans like Mosley to have a fighting chance against the coronavirus.
“They give you the vaccine. You have to sit here from 20-40 minutes,” Mosley said. “I was actually in and vaccinated before my appointment time, but I’m just gonna sit here they are going to watch for adverse affects.”
“Then I’ll be on my way home,” Mosley continued.
As vaccine availability increases, VA will open more slots and more locations.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.