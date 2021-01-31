AMBER Alert: East Cleveland police search for 5-year-old boy allegedly abducted by mother

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday for a 5-year-old boy they say was allegedly abducted by his mother.
Jaion Harris is missing and believed to be in danger, police said. A photo was not released.
Police said Jasmine Harris, 26, reportedly abducted Jaion.
They are believed to be traveling in a White Chevy Malibu with Ohio plate number K399234.
Jaion was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday in the 13000 block of Graham Road in East Cleveland, police said.
Jaion stands 2 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs 30 pounds.
Jaion is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.
He may be wearing a black and white dalmation outfit, police said.
Jasmine stands 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234 or 911 if you see Jaion or Jasmine.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.