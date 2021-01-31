No new deaths, child among 99 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 218 citywide.
There were 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,604 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 80s.
Ten coronavirus cases were transferred, the city said, because they were not Cleveland residents.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day increase of 51 COVID-19 deaths and 4,191 new cases.
As of Jan. 30, there are 892,781 cases and 11,121 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 25.9 million cases and 436,780 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
