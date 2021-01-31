Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

The speed limit was dropped by 10 MPH around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds from 70 MPH to 60 MPH in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Stick with 19 News for the latest traffic updates.

