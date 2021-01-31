Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.
The speed limit was dropped by 10 MPH around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.
Drivers are asked to reduce speeds from 70 MPH to 60 MPH in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Stick with 19 News for the latest traffic updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.