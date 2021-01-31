Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

The speed limit was dropped by 10 MPH around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds from 70 MPH to 60 MPH in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

LAKE CO: The speed limit on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor has been dropped from 70 mph to 60 mph due to winter conditions. Please obey the speed limit displayed on the signs. pic.twitter.com/z1jAOtLZxi — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 28, 2021

