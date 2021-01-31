Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to OHGO.com.

5AM: @NWSCLE warning of a lake effect snow band that could impact NE Lake and northern Ashtabula County. Snow rates of 2"/hr. and low visibility are expected. We've dropped the speed limit on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor in anticipation. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/psz0MZWTOu — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 7, 2022

