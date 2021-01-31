Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to OHGO.com.

LAKE COUNTY: The speed limit has been reduced on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor. Please reduce your speed if traveling through the area. You can see real-time updates here: https://t.co/q5ON8S4lP1 pic.twitter.com/ae8GxmYuNH — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 10, 2022

