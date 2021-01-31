2 Strong 4 Bullies
Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to OHGO.com.

Stick with 19 News for the latest traffic updates.

