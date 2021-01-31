Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.
The speed limit was dropped to 50 MPH around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Stick with 19 News for the latest traffic updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.