Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

The speed limit was dropped to 50 MPH around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

8:30AM: 875 plows are out, including this one on I-90 in Lake Co. where we’ve adjusted the speed limit down to 50 mph. Even with our crews out, travel will be hazardous as the snow is falling. Plan ahead, allow plenty of travel time, and give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/DHx4G6Qn1o — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 23, 2022

