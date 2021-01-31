Taking drugs off the street: Ohio State Highway Patrol releases 2020 crime impact report

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is one of many Ohio communities reporting a crime increase in 2020.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) fights highway crime across the state.
OSHP released a report on Saturday that highlights their significant impact on crime in 2020.
The data shows a 30% increase in incidents involving illegal weapons last year, according to a release.
Troopers removed thousands of pounds of drugs from the street in 2020.
Troopers also recovered 1,471 stolen vehicles, according to a release. That’s a 23% from 2019.
