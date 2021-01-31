Taking drugs off the street: Ohio State Highway Patrol releases 2020 crime impact report

Taking drugs off the street: Ohio State Highway Patrol releases 2020 crime impact report
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Avery Williams | January 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:46 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is one of many Ohio communities reporting a crime increase in 2020.

[ New year, same problem: Cleveland records its first homicide of the year after deadly 2020 ]

[ Cincinnati police updates council on 2020 crime stats, record-high homicides ]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) fights highway crime across the state.

OSHP released a report on Saturday that highlights their significant impact on crime in 2020.

The data shows a 30% increase in incidents involving illegal weapons last year, according to a release.

Troopers removed thousands of pounds of drugs from the street in 2020.

Troopers removed thousands of pounds of drugs from the street.
Troopers removed thousands of pounds of drugs from the street. (Source: WOIO)

Troopers also recovered 1,471 stolen vehicles, according to a release. That’s a 23% from 2019.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an important partner in Ohio’s work to prevent violent crime and to hold drug traffickers accountable as part of my administration’s RecoveryOhio initiative. Ohio’s transportation network makes our state a gateway to other parts of the country, and unfortunately, traffickers use our highways as they transport deadly drugs and other contraband. Every time our troopers confiscate illegal guns or narcotics during a traffic stop, it has a direct impact on the safety of our communities and our families.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.