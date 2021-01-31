Taking drugs off the street: Ohio State Highway Patrol releases 2020 crime impact report

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an important partner in Ohio’s work to prevent violent crime and to hold drug traffickers accountable as part of my administration’s RecoveryOhio initiative. Ohio’s transportation network makes our state a gateway to other parts of the country, and unfortunately, traffickers use our highways as they transport deadly drugs and other contraband. Every time our troopers confiscate illegal guns or narcotics during a traffic stop, it has a direct impact on the safety of our communities and our families.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine