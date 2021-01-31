Warrensville Heights pastor gets vaccine to encourage other minorities to do the same

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - As people across the country line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a real fear that members of the Black and Brown communities will be left behind. Many with a mistrust of the medical community and the government.
People were willing to wait in line at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Warrensville Heights on Saturday. The Word Church on South Miles Road joined forces with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to vaccinate at least 500 members of the community.
Doctor R.A. Vernon is the founder and senior pastor at The Word Church.
He was among the first to get the vaccine in his church and community. The senior pastor hoped by getting the vaccination on-camera and in public he could reassure the Black community that the vaccine is safe and could be a lifeline during the on-going global pandemic.
“I think if I can encourage some of those who may have reservations -understandably so – by my willingness to take the vaccine, it will go a long way to helping protect our community-at-large, by reducing the spread of the virus,” Dr. Vernon said.
Deacon Ebony Lampkins says that’s why the church worked in partnership with the county health department, E-Check, and the City of Warrensville Heights to vaccinate 500 people in the community, “We understand it’s an issue – people are nervous they are concerned. They have questions particularly in communities of color. So, for him it was important for people to see someone they know and who they trust getting the vaccine.”
The clinic was held outside, because like most churches, they still have safety protocols in place due the pandemic and are still doing virtual services. Terry Allan the Health Commissioner at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health admits he’s done eleven of these vaccine clinics so far and says white members of the community who have gotten the vaccine far out number those in the Black and Brown community.
“I think for sure we know that we can always do better around increasing vaccination opportunities for everyone. Particularly in the Black and Brown communities. Today we know that we’ve had a disproportionate number of white folks that have been vaccinated,” Allan said.
Church Elder Michael Harris says he sees the vaccine as a light at the end of the tunnel, when it comes to the pandemic, and while he was skeptical of the vaccine before, he decided it was time to get that shot in the arm because it could be a saving grace, “Science saved my life when it came to cancer, so I still believe in science. We also believe in God but take your medication.”
