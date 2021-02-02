2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021.

Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28.

Rochelle Paul
Rochelle Paul ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Paul stabbed Sara Stubbs, 24, to death inside a home in the 1100 block of Nome Ave. on Jan. 13, 2021.

Paul was stopped as she was trying to flee the scene, said police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Stubbs died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Paul has been locked up at the Summit County Justice Center since her arrest.

