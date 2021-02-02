Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon.

Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life in prison.

Rochelle Paul ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Paul stabbed Sara Stubbs, 24, to death inside a home in the 1100 block of Nome Ave. on Jan. 13, 2021.

Stubbs was able to tell officers who attacked her before she died and Paul was stopped as she was trying to flee the scene, said police.

Paul’s 17-year-old estranged daughter was in the home at the time of the murder.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Stubbs was stabbed about 15 times.

Paul has been locked up at the Summit County Justice Center since her arrest.