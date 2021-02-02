2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon.

Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life in prison.

Rochelle Paul
Rochelle Paul ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Paul stabbed Sara Stubbs, 24, to death inside a home in the 1100 block of Nome Ave. on Jan. 13, 2021.

Stubbs was able to tell officers who attacked her before she died and Paul was stopped as she was trying to flee the scene, said police.

Paul’s 17-year-old estranged daughter was in the home at the time of the murder.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Stubbs was stabbed about 15 times.

Paul has been locked up at the Summit County Justice Center since her arrest.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Summit County officers shoot man who fired at police
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devours 1,500-pound pumpkin
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devours 1,500-pound pumpkin
Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol