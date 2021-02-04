Akron car dealership owner attacked, robbed during test drive

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO)- Akron police are investigating after an auto shop owner was beaten and carjacked by a group of teenagers. It happened when one of them was test driving a vehicle for sale. Akron police have arrested one teen, but they are still working to piece together exactly what happened.
19 News spoke with the owner of Mon’s Auto Sales in Akron. He is back to work one day after being badly beaten and carjacked. The business owner, covered in bruises, was too afraid to go on camera, but he did tell us what happened.
“I’m a car dealer, and I was doing the test drive with a customer, and uh he stop by a stop sign and start beating me up and take off with the car,” the owner said in a frantic 911 call.
The business owner said sometimes he lists cars on Facebook marketplace as a way to drum up more business. On Wednesday, a man contacted him wanting to buy his Pontiac G6, but he said he did not have a ride to his shop. So, the business owner agreed to pick him up. When he arrived at the apartment complex, he said the customer was waiting for him outside. The owner started driving to his auto shop when the customer asked if he could test drive the car. When the owner asked for his license, he told him he forgot it. He agreed to let him test drive the car once they got to his auto shop. Then the customer asked if they could stop and pick up his sister, then they picked up two teen girls on McKinley Street. At that point, the owner agreed to let the customer test drive the car.
“It’s reported that the driver, the suspect began driving erratically and that became concerning to the business owner or the victim, and after they stopped the car, they get out an argument ensues, and he’s essentially assaulted and so after being assaulted the subject took the keys, and the three individuals drove off with the car, so I’m sure not what the victim bargained for certainly not what he deserved,” said Lieutenant Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.
The business owner was left on Leora Avenue and Curtis Street.
“Yeah, I’m scared because he says he’s gonna go get somebody else and kill me,” the owner told the 911 dispatcher.
Akron police spotted the stolen car around 1:30 Thursday morning near Grant and Thorton Street. They stopped the driver, a 14-year-old, and arrested him. He is charged with receiving stolen property. Police are trying to determine if the 14-year-old was the same person who stole the car.
“Obviously with COVID or a mask in particular in the commission of a crime, that would make some of the identification aspects of that challenging, and so I’m sure all of that is a concern of the detectives, but just sorting out what happened and why,” explained Lieutenant Miller. “Our caution for anyone in this position, business owner someone at an auto place obviously just go through all your progressions make sure you can identify the person that you’re entering into that agreement with, have some ID, maybe even an extra set of eyes.”
Police are still searching for the two teen girls believed to be involved. Both were said to be wearing black sweaters and black yoga style pants.
The Akron police department is in the process of establishing a safe exchange zone inside the station with 24/7 surveillance so that people can sell things safely. Lieutenant Miller is hoping it will be open in the coming weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
