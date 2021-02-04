Andre Drummond on Clippers loss, Cavs future

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs, in the midst of their toughest stretch this season, started with a painful loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, but center Andre Drummond still sees a bright future for the young team.
Cleveland is 7th in the East with a 10-12 record.
They’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks in a 2-game weekend series, then hit the West Coast for 5 games against the Suns, Nuggets, Blazers, Clippers and Warriors.
Drummond is averaging 18 points and 14 rebounds per game in the final season of his Cavs contract.
