‘It will take many weeks’: Lake County health officials release grim report on Phase 1B vaccine distribution

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County health officials released a Wednesday report urging patience while vaccines are rolled out to Phase 1B.
As the county pushes to vaccinate, health officials said quantity does not meet demand.
Many vaccine providers in the county are receiving only 100 to 200 doses each week, according to a press release.
For perspective, Lake County health officials said there are 47,472 residents 65 and older.
“It’s very disheartening not to have that vaccine in larger supply,” said Ron Graham, Lake County General Health Commissioner
Health officials estimated that Phase 1B vaccine distribution in Lake County will take weeks.
Lake Health and Lake County General Health District combined their vaccine allotments to fast-track distribution.
“To date, 100% of 1B COVID-19 vaccine received by both LCGHD and Lake Health have been administered or scheduled for administration,” a release said.
Both organizations partnered with Lake County Emergency Management Agency and local fire departments for vaccine distribution.
Click here or call (440) 350-2188 to be placed on a list to be contacted for scheduling when vaccine becomes available in Lake County.
