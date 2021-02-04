Meth seizures shoot up 87% across Ohio, state troopers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Once overshadowed by the opioid epidemic and heroin, methamphetamine continues to make a comeback across the nation and Ohio.
Troopers seized 225 pounds of methamphetamine last year, an increase of 87% from 2019, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a tweet Thursday.
Already this year, state troopers are taking more meth off Ohio’s roads and rest stops.
Just last week, state troopers who saw a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu parked in a prohibited area at a central Ohio rest stop wound up seizing $140,000 in methamphetamine from two California men, OSP said in a news release.
In southwest Ohio, the numbers are worse than the state average, according to the commander at the Highway Patrol Post in Lebanon.
“Eight-nine pounds, southwest Ohio which would be the Cincinnati area and the surrounding counties,” says OHP Lt. Charles O’Bryon. “Eighty-nine pounds which is an increase of 400-plus percent.”
