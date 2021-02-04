North Royalton Schools graduate, now a bomber pilot, to lead Super Bowl flyover

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Royalton student turned bomber pilot will lead the first-of-its-kind Super Bowl LV flyover during the National Anthem.
North Royalton Schools said Sarah Kociuba graduated from high school on June 7, 2009. Since then, she’s worked her way up to Air Force Captain.
Captain Kociuba is one of three pilots who will fly over Sunday’s big game, according to the National Aviation Academy. She is leading the flight.
Pilots will take off from South Dakota, Missouri and North Dakota and meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
The National Aviation Academy said this flight will take seven to eight hours. The Super Bowl flyover will be brief, but estimated flight time includes training preparation.
