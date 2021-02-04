Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread snow overnight, mixing with rain from time to time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow has moved into northeast Ohio tonight, and the winds are howling out there.
If you have to venture out this evening, you may encounter falling snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.
Please use extreme caution if you have to be out on the roads.
Winds will be an issue all night, and even into tomorrow.
Winds may gust upwards of 35 to 40 mph.
This may lead to a few sporadic power outages, especially where winds reach or exceed 40 mph.
Temperatures will crash by early tomorrow morning, falling down into the 20s.
With the high winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits all day.
We call that the wind chill, or how cold the air feels on your exposed skin.
In fact, that wind chill temperature will be in the single digits through Sunday.
The wind chill may even drop below zero degrees from time to time through the weekend.
Back to the precipitation part of this forecast, tonight’s rain and snow will be long gone by the Friday morning commute.
A few flurries may linger though.
Even though this wintry mix is going to be moving out tonight, I would caution you to be alert for slick spots on your drive in to work Friday morning.
With rapidly falling temperatures early Friday morning, any moisture that is lingering on the roads and sidewalks is going to freeze very quickly.
