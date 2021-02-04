Scammers try to take advantage of pandemic with vaccine promises

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scammers have been trying to play on our fears since the start of the pandemic.
But now they’re targeting vulnerable people who are anxiously awaiting their turn for the vaccine, along with those who already got the shot.
FBI warning
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Stephen Fessel warns these fraudsters are trying to take advantage of you. Here’s what to watch out for:
-Unsolicited emails or advertising on social media, sending you attachments to click on to gain access to your computer.
-Door knocks or phone calls asking for your money or personal identity information, promising to bump you up the vaccine line.
“The problem is sometimes when you give your personal information out, you may not know that you’re defrauded for a few months,” Fessel said.
Seniors may be most at risk. And if you fall for the scam, Fessel said don’t expect to get your money back.
But he said you should still report the incident, so they can try to track down the thief before it happens again.
You can read more from the FBI on what to watch out for here.
BBB warning
The Better Business Bureau also has a warning for people who do get vaccinated: Don’t share your vaccine card on social media!
That little card you get once you get the vaccine has personal information on it like your full name, your birthday and where you got your shot.
But it’s not just personal information scammers could be after — they could use your real card to make a phony one.
Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.
The Better Business Bureau warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts here in the U.S.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.