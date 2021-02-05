Akron K9 to don new ballistic vest donated by Brady’s K9 Fund of Strongsville

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville boy’s mission to help K9s across the country get ballistic vests for duty will now keep Akron Police K9 Bosch a bit safer.
Brady’s K9 Fund donated the vest from LOF Defence Systems Ltd. of Canada.
“We are so happy this boy will have a vest he can wear his entire shift comfortably thanks to his family and friends who raised these funds. What a lucky dog to have the love he does in his life!! Thanks Bosch for all you do for Akron!” Brady’s K9 Fund said about the “beautiful boy” Bosch.
Akron Police thanked the “kind people” of Brady’s K9 Fund and said, “We want the K-9′s who protect our communities across the United States to be protected by a ballistic vest just like their human partners.”
