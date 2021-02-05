Akron Police search for pickup truck caught leaving the scene of a breaking and entering

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this dark-colored pick-up truck with a snowplow kit with lights on the front, a Superman logo on the rear window, all black wheels, and a wide tailpipe?
Akron Police said it was seen leaving the scene of a breaking and entering incident on Moe Drive that happened on Monday.
The APD shared the following surveillance photos of the truck:
Call Det. K. Dies at 330-375-2464, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) if you have any information that can help investigators identify the owner.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
