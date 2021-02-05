Beware of slick, icy patches: High winds, low temps to impact morning travel

Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams | February 5, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter weather left Northeast Ohio travelers driving in less than ideal conditions Friday morning.

Watch out for slick, icy spots as temperatures continue to drop.

Winds will blow through our area at speeds of 40 MPH or higher.

Beware of slick, icy patches! High winds and low temperatures are impacting morning travel. Get an update on driving conditions with Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, February 5, 2021

Jamie is keeping her eye on a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 480. It’s near Tiedeman and Ridge Roads. No reported delays.

Jamie suggests taking extra care when traveling on an overpass or bridge. Ice accumulation is known to first impact raised structures.

She’s got the latest on an upcoming construction closure.

