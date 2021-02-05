2021 Buckeyes football schedule released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State football will get back to normal in 2021, at least as far as the schedule is concerned.
The Big Ten announced schedules for all its member teams Friday, of course all are subject to COVID-19 change.
The Buckeyes play a normal 12-game slate, starting with Minnesota on September 2.
A week 7 bye splits up the schedule into two 6-game sections.
OSU will play 9 conference games, plus nonleague games at home against Oregon, Tulsa and Akron.
The standard season-ending game against Michigan is scheduled for November 27 in Ann Arbor.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.