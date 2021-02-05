Chiefs’ chance at becoming a dynasty almost derailed by someone not even playing in the game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chiefs backup center Daniel Kilgore was in the middle of getting his hair cut this week, when the Covid results came back on the team barber.
Positive.
So, Kilgore had a little fun with it, posting a photo on Twitter before being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list as a close contact.
But here’s the thing: Patrick Mahomes was in line for a haircut that day as well, along with about 20 others. They avoided contact, but ... can you imagine the scenario if they hadn’t?
It would have been the craziest Super Bowl story in history.
Instead, the Chiefs can write a better script ... IF they can bring down Tom Brady, the last quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
“Listen, Tom Brady doesn’t have the best feet, but those shoulders are ridiculous,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said on Thursday. “It’s hard to get to him because he moves those shoulders in ways, it’s like when you’re skating and your body is moving in different ways? He can move his shoulders like that.”
“I’m gonna work on my speed this offseason, try to get my speed up,” Brady joked. “I see all these guys (quarterbacks) running around, I gotta make a few of those plays.”
In the meantime, others’ legacies are on the line, even if the Chiefs say they’re not worried about it.
“As long as my family, everyone I grew up with, everyone back home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, as long as they’re proud of me, what else can I ask for?” said tight end Travis Kelce.
