Cleveland firefighter injured battling blaze at church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured in an overnight fire at a Central Neighborhood church, EMS said.
Cleveland Fire crews began battling a blaze around 1:40 a.m. at Refuge Missionary Baptist Church.
The church is located near the corners of E. 38th Street and Cedar Avenue.
EMS said the firefighter injured their shoulder.
They were taken to MetroHealth, and their current condition isn’t known.
Darryl Evans lives across the street from the church.
“Highest fire I’ve ever seen round this area,” said Evans.
Evans added he would like for the church to be torn down now.
“Tear it down, it’s been an eye sore... it’s definitely been an eyesore,” said Evans
The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
