Cleveland Police Deputy Chief to transition to role as Cleveland Clinic Chief of Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 30 years spent protecting Cleveland, one city police officer is ready to face a different kind of threat.
The city of Cleveland announced the retirement of Deputy Chief Deon McCaulley on Thursday. He will take over as Chief of Police for the Cleveland Clinic, according to a release.
“I worked with him when I first served as Councilman of Ward 5 on Cleveland City Council, when he was a Lieutenant over Vice in the old Fifth District. Deputy Chief McCaulley always demonstrated professionalism, dedication and commitment as he rose through the ranks in the Division of Police,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement.
McCaulley served with the United States Marine Corps Reserves before joining Cleveland Division of Police in 1990, according to a release.
He worked his way up through the ranks to become Deputy Chief. He officially retires on Feb. 15.
His replacement has not been chosen.
