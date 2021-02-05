Dashcam video shows spikes stopping car carrying 70-year-old woman kidnapped by her son in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Montville Police shared the dashcam video that captured an officer deploying the spikes that would end Akron Police’s chase after the man who kidnapped his 70-year-old mother by destroying the left tire.
At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Akron police officers went to the Courtesy Inn on West Market Street following reports that 70-year-old Brenda Clegg was kidnapped by her son.
Officers were responding after Clegg’s husband, 72-year-old Richard Clegg, made a 911 call and told a dispatch officer that he and his wife were expecting to drop off their son, David Clegg, at the Inn, but he refused to get out of the car.
Clegg said they had sat in the parking lot for over 2 hours when, at one point, Richard stepped out of the car and David leaped into the front seat and drove away.
“He’s on drugs, he just took off, a hundred miles an hour down the road,” Richard Klegg said in the 911 call.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported Brenda Clegg missing just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers spotted the car David Clegg was reportedly driving with his mother still inside in the area of Route 224 and Main Street.
David refused to stop for police, instead leading them on a lengthy chase that ended in on Mallet Creek in York Township, Medina County.
Police took David Clegg into custody just before 3 a.m.
Akron Police Lieutenant Mike Miller said Akron Police followed all department protocol during the chase, that lasted for over 45 minutes, and did not call off the chase due to Richard Klegg’s concern that his son had threatened violence against his parents in the past.
“With the grave concern for her well being and safety the officers pursued that vehicle and that suspect for that reason and in hoping to do what we ultimately achieved,” Lt Miller said.
David Clegg now faces numerous charges, including abduction related to the incident.
David was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for medical evaluation.
Brenda Clegg was found safe inside the vehicle.
