Dramatic video shows rescue of Medina County ice fisherman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County sheriff’s deputy captured a dramatic ice rescue at a Wadsworth-area park on body camera video.
Emergency responders were sent to River Styx Park on Thursday morning after 911 received calls from a good Samaritan for a man screaming for help.
“I’m walking the trail, and I hear a man yelling at the top of his lungs,” the 911 caller said.
He later noticed the victim fell through the ice on the pond, approximately 75 feet from shore.
“I see a man in the water,” he added.
Paramedics, police, deputies, park rangers, and other technical rescuers assisted in eventually pulling the man back to shore.
“This incident was a success due to the collaborative effort starting with the initial caller, dispatch, and all first responders,” Chief Brad Winter, of the Seville-Guilford Fire and EMS, stated.
It took emergency crews 38 minutes from the time the 911 call was made to the point after he was rescued and later flown via helicopter to Akron General Hospital for treatment.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said this was the third ice incident in the last week in the area.
