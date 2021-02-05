Fire displaces all residents of Parma apartment building

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight fire in a Parma apartment building forced residents to find new shelter.
Parma fire crews battled the blaze around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Statehouse Manor apartment complex located at 6551 State Road.
Cold and snow made fighting the fire extremely dangerous and difficult, according to Parma Fire’s T.J. Martin.
“We were able to overcome and adapt and had a potentially successful outcome and stop the spread of the fire,” Martin said.
Parma Fire Department said fire damages displaced all people living in the Statehouse Manor’s 12 units.
Fire crews witnessed smoke and flames on the third floor of the building when they first responded to the scene, according to a release.
Firefighters rescued one resident from the third floor using a ladder. The resident was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center Cleveland for medical treatment.
Temetrian Fitzgerald was in his top floor apartment when he heard his neighbor start yelling for help.
“We looked outside the apartment, and we saw that his entire apartment was flamed up,” said Fitzgerald. “It was getting real bad to the point where it was getting close to my apartment.”
Fitzgerald said he started yelling to alert the rest of the residents of the building, but he could not convince his neighbor to leave as he was looking for his cat.
“In the process, he got caught up in it,” Fitzgerald said.
Shortly after he ran out the building firefighters arrived and quickly rescued his neighbor.
Parma Fire Department said the resident’s condition is not known.
A firefighter was also hospitalized at University Hospitals Parma Campus. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a release.
Firefighters contained the blaze to two of four third floor apartments, but all building residents are displaced at this time, Parma Fire Department said.
Parma Fire Department and the American Red Cross are coordinating a search for immediate shelter and housing.
