Health officials remark on challenges of administering COVID-19 vaccine throughout Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s progress in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio’s vaccination rollout has been a challenging time all around. Local health departments, including Cuyahoga County’s, are trying to manage the dwindling supply of vaccines.
Cuyahoga County’s health agency was unable to give out the COVID-19 vaccine to large groups of eligible people in the general public because of a shortage of doses received.
Beginning Monday, Ohioans who are 65 years or older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
