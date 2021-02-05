Health officials remark on challenges of administering COVID-19 vaccine throughout Cuyahoga County

Every county is Ohio will handle the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public, differently. Cuyahoga County is accepting pre-registration for those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B. (Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Health)
By Chris Anderson | February 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s progress in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio’s vaccination rollout has been a challenging time all around. Local health departments, including Cuyahoga County’s, are trying to manage the dwindling supply of vaccines.

Cuyahoga County’s health agency was unable to give out the COVID-19 vaccine to large groups of eligible people in the general public because of a shortage of doses received.

Beginning Monday, Ohioans who are 65 years or older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

