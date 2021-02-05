Medina County school workers among first in state to get mass vaccination event

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - School staff from all around Medina County lined up outside Medina High School before 7:00 a.m. in single-digit temperatures.
“To keep the kids in school,” Patricia Gear, a teacher in the Wadsworth district, said about her decision to get vaccinated.
“To keep myself safer, my family safer, and my students,” said Kathy Burkhardt, a teacher from Black River Schools.
The mass vaccination event exceeded the Ohio averages for staff receiving the vaccine.
“Across the state, what the Governor’s office had indicated the average they were seeing was sixty-five to seventy that they were seeing early on,” said Robert Hlasko, Superintendent of the Educational Service Center of Medina County. “We neared eighty percent.”
Staff signed up online and finished in less than a half-hour.
“It went extremely smoothly,” said Aaron Sable, Superintendent of the Medina City School District. “By eight o’clock, we were already fifteen minutes ahead of where we were supposed to be.”
About 1900 staff received vaccinations at Medina High School and another 1600 at Brunswick High School.
In three weeks, the county will do it again when the staff gets a second COVID shot.
