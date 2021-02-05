2 new deaths; toddler among 91 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there were two COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 221 citywide.
There were 91 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,862 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 2-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were 42 cases transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
On Thursday, Ohio reported a single-day increase of 79 COVID-19 deaths and 4,120 new cases.
As of Feb. 4, there are 791,191 confirmed cases and 10,225 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 26.64 million cases and 454,596 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
